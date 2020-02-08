Entertainment

Is a spin-off series of the famous Death Note possible?

February 8, 2020
Death Note has remained in the hearts of many, both of those longtime fans who have read or seen the title since its early stages and those of those who have only recovered it in more recent periods. In this sense, the self-contained chapter of Death Note published a few days ago by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata on Jump SQ has reinvigorated the work.

Minoru Tanaka was the new protagonist of Death Note, owner of the notebook only for a few weeks. A joke of fate did not allow him to reap the fruits of his work, finding himself dead when the plan was just completed. The possibility of a sequel concerning the character who managed to beat L, but, therefore, closes there's room for more Death Note spin-offs?

Certainly not with a present or future setting: as Minoru himself explained during the chapter now the technological and IT systems are far too developed to allow a Death Note owner to move freely as Light Yagami did in 2003. However, a spin-off set in the past cannot be excluded. The fall of other notebooks in the human world has never been ruled out and, albeit with a lesser impact on the world, there may have been another "Kira" in the decades preceding the development of the main manga.

You'd like it see a new Death Note manga, set shortly after the Second World War but with much more spy story tones? Don't miss the review of the self-contained chapter of Death Note.

