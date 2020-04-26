Iron Man's sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame was Doctor Strange's idea, according to Kevin Smith

Share it:

A year has passed since Tony Stark He will sacrifice his life to save the world from Thanos. A year since the Marvel Cinematic Universe ended a decade of history that culminated in Avengers: Endgame. However, all this time later we continue to discover new details about the film.

Possibly the most avid fans have already noticed, but one of the most iconic scenes in Doctor strange In Endgame it was not accidental. Let's remember that in Infinity warStrange envisioned different possible futures until he found the only one in which humanity defeated Thanos. After this, he sacrificed his own life for Iron Man to survive, adding that this is as it should be.

Kevin Smith, a well-known screenwriter and film director, wanted to remember this moment by offering an insight into the facts that perhaps not everyone knew. When Stark is immersed in his fight against the Crazy Titan, Strange looks at him with a gesture that is reminiscent of a snap.

One of the best moments I ever saw across a then 48 years of watching (and even making) movies. Love that Tony snapped AT Thanos. But Strange holding up one finger: I take it to mean “And THAT was our one chance” – hence Tony’s sacrifice. Anyone else have a different read on it? https://t.co/zh7a7fUDaM – KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) April 26, 2020

"One of the best moments I've seen in 48 years of watching (and even making) movies. I loved that Tony beat Thanos. But Strange holding up a finger: I guess it means "And that was our only chance", hence Tony's sacrifice. Does anyone else have a different reading?Smith said on Twitter.

After knowing this point of view, it seems more than logical that this was the intention of the brothers Russo with the shot focusing Strange's hand, especially if we know he already knew what the future was like.