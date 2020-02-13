Entertainment

Iron Man's Mark 1 has an upgrade to the new "Iron Man 2020" series

February 13, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The new miniseries featuring Tony Stark's brother, Anko, is titled Iron Man 2020 shows us a new version of the legendary Mark 1, the first armor used by the founding hero of the Avengers.

In the first issue it was discovered that a sort of "copy" of Tony Stark is hidden behind the rebellion of robots. We learned that the Tony we saw surviving death in the events narrated in Civil War II is not the real Tony, but a clone in which the hero has downloaded a part of his consciousness. This hybrid version between human and robot, much closer to the robotic part as we see in the second issue of Iron Man 2020, calls himself "Mark One" and wears a modern version of the very first armor used by Tony Stark. This version is much smaller and with pieces that seem to suggest that it was assembled quickly. The first, the classic Mark 1, was larger and gray in color (then replaced by a very similar yellow one) and seemed decidedly difficult to use, in fact it was replaced with a model, which then became iconic, which presented the classics red and yellow colors characteristic of the hero. In this second issue, Arno and "Tony" come up against each other. Who will prevail? We will know in the next issues.

Don't miss the new Marvel Comics miniseries Empyre which will see Fantastic 4 and Avengers line up against the Skrulls and the Kree who want to invade our planet and which will be released next April. Also in April the new series dedicated to the Black Widow will also arrive which will accompany the next film of the Russian spy.

