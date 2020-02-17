Iron Man VR: New details of the story and the gameplay

Share it:

When Final Fantasy VII Remake was delayed, and fruit or not of chance, there were many games that ended up suffering the same "disease." One of them was Marvel's Iron Man VR. A virtual reality title that will reach PS4 exclusively, which must be played with PS VR, and which will put us in the armor of one of the most beloved Marvel superheroes. Now, new details of the adventure arrive. Both plot and playable.

Information that, in any case, comes from the ESRB, the US age classification system. Entity that, to begin with, has given Tenn a rating to the game (therefore, suitable for teenagers). In addition, the description ensures that history will show us Tony fighting a mysterious enemy with the intention of destroying his company, something we saw fragments with a preview of the story that was launched last year.

On the other hand, the rating also mentions waves of drones and tanks with lasers, missiles and repulsive rays with promises of explosions and realistic shots. Something that came from this superhero was to be expected, but now it is much clearer. If anyone had doubts, they dissipate: it will be a game of pure and hard action. And without rest.

In any case, the description also mentions that, in a specific sequence, civilians can be heard screaming inside the elevators, while players try to help them escape the detonations. And according to ESRB, the scenes in question represent additional acts of violence.

They give as an example a character pointing with a gun towards the screen or Tony Stark tied taking the arc reactor out of his chest. Remember that the release date after the delay is scheduled for May 15, 2020.

Sources: Gamingbolt / ESRB