Iron Man VR for PS4 is also delayed

This already seems like an epidemic. First it was Final Fantasy VII Remake along with Marvel's Avengers, then Cyberpunk 2077 was delayed, and today it's the turn of Marvel's Iron Man VR. The fact is that the domino effect continues to wreak havoc, and this Virtual Reality game for PS4 will not come out at the end of February as planned. Thus, its new release date is next May 15, 2020.

The announcement, which has come via Twitter from Camouflaj (the developer), says the following: "To fulfill our vision and meet the high expectations of our incredible community, we made the difficult decision to move Marvel's Iron Man VR to a launch by May 15, 2020. We really appreciate your patience and understanding. We will hear from our soon!".

What is still curious, if it is a coincidence, is that the new release date is precisely what Marvel's Avengers had until recently. Title that, beyond being based on a Marvel license, has nothing to do with it. In fact, that game is from Square Enix and is not exclusive to PS4, as is this Iron Man VR.

As for the game, remember that this title will be for PS VR. And it is one of those that requires helmets to play. In return, an Iron Man adventure awaits us, which also comes with a completely unpublished story written for the occasion.

According to this, Tony Stark will have to face Ghost, a computer hacker who has decided to sow chaos through cyberspace. Its objective is to stain the name of the company of our beloved protagonist and it will be up to us to avoid it.

