Iron Man VR demo leaked via PSN

A demo of Marvel's Iron Man VR for PS4 (PS VR) it could be imminent. That is suggested by a leak that has occurred through the PSN itself. More specifically, through the PSN Releases Twitter account, which detected the possible demo in different PSN databases (Japanese and Asian).

Remember that the purpose of that account is to warn of the arrival of any game that is released in the store. And recently it has already leaked a new Star Wars game. However, although the tweet has been captured by some means, the account has been suspended, so that the message can no longer be seen.

This is what the original message put (via Wccftech): "Marvel's Iron Man VR – Demo game with id CUSA18303 has been added to the Asian PSN!". In addition, the message was accompanied by an interesting image from the PSN itself, which would demonstrate that the source is reliable, as usual in these cases.

Remember that the game was originally going to be released on February 28, 2020. However, its developers decided to delay it to improve the quality of the final product. Currently, the launch is scheduled for May 15, 2020. The game will be completely exclusive to PS4 and PlayStation VR.

As for the game, it is a completely unique experience to be able to embody the mythical Iron Man in a totally original story written for the occasion. In addition to a fast-paced action, its creators have promised that we can customize the character, improving its technology in Tony Stark's garage.

And it will not be something solely static, but it will influence the gameplay, bringing new skills to the protagonist. We will see what type of content comes with the demo, if it is finally announced.

