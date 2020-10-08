Iron Man, Tony Stark’s best stories ever

Brilliant billionaire inventor, playboy, philanthropist and owner of the influential Stark Industries: this is Iron Man. Born in 1963 by Stan Lee / Larry Lieber (concept) and then put on paper by Don Heck and yes Jack Kirby, Anthony Edward “Tony” Stark, is one of the most influential figures of pop culture in recent years and a symbol of Marvel Comics. A character so central in the ecosystem of the House of Ideas that he was the fulcrum on which Marvel Studios decided to re-establish and finally create that amazing and perfect cinematic amusement park called MCU.

Just as happened for Spider-Man, this time too we will take you on a short, but intense, journey into editorial life of Iron Man in order to make the most experienced, or beginners know, some of the most important stories ever written and drawn, useful for better understanding the psyche of one of the most influential figures in American comics.

If you have loved madly Robert Downey Jr. and his cinematographic interpretation, on the other hand, you have to thank above all the stories from which Marvel took inspiration to build the success crowned with the latest incarnations of the Avengers on the big screen. As always, when it comes to lists, we emphasize how impossible it is to enter everything and, of course, we invite you to share with us what they are in your opinion the best Iron Man comics ever.

The War of Armor

More than a single story, we are talking about a real prolonged narrative arc. Produced by the Michelinie-Layton duo, The War of Armor is the first large-scale serial experiment of the House of Ideas with the aim of putting one of the founding fathers of the Avengers in very serious trouble.

The plot is as simple as Machiavellian: what would happen if Iron Man’s worst enemies came into possession of the blueprints for his most powerful armor? A nightmare turned into reality, which will lead Tony Stark to fight against some of his most impressive creations. A truly breathtaking cycle that has in Intimate Enemies, an epilogue story, a more than brilliant conclusion.

Civil War

What else can be said about Mark Millar’s Civil War now unreleased? A story dated 2007 that shakes the entire Marvel Universe like no story ever has, giving the reader one of the most important moments that, we are sure, will remain forever engraved in the history of comics.

Without going into the merits of the narrative plot, for newbies it is enough to know that here Iron Man is opposed both ideologically and physically to Captain America. He remembers the Civil War linked to Tony Stark with great emotion “The Confession“: a concluding chapter written by Brian Micheal Bendis in which the troubling coexistence with the conclusion of this tragic urban war is shown.

The demon in the bottle

We go very direct, the demon in the bottle is probably Tony Stark’s most important story. A story in which many, but many people can identify themselves to fight one of the most difficult battles against a malevolent addiction: that of alcohol. Michelinie, Layton and Romita Jr have in fact given life to a path of descent and redemption of the character showing the whole world, after years of vigorous deeds and bravado, how fragile the man actually was inside the armor. An evil against which technology can do nothing but from which, with so much willpower, it is humanly possible to find the strength for a second chance in life. Must be read.

Extremis

The narrative cycle di Warren Ellis e Adi Granov brings to attention two curiosities. The first is that Tony Stark’s face in this story is similarly linear with that of Tom Cruise: why? There was in the air the intention at that time to bring Iron Man to the big screen starring, precisely, the iconic American actor. With the advent of the MCU, however, everything changed, and the choice fell on the great Robert Downey Jr. The second, however, is that Extremis becomes, albeit with major changes from comics to film, the narrative basis on which the much discussed is based. Iron Man 3.

Back to the story, Extremis brings for the first time ever the ultimate interaction between Tony Stark and the armor by merging them into one. The brilliant billionaire in fact decided to create an armor connected to his nervous system with the aim of fighting a series of enemies enhanced, surprisingly, by a drug as unknown as it is devastating. The graphic stroke used for Extremis is superb, bordering on photorealistic, one more reason to own the complete edition of this story arc.

Iron Monger

Another story from which to draw a series of interesting ideas. Iron Monger was the inspiration for making the first MCU Iron Man movie, and given the results we can only be grateful for the wonderful story made by Dennis O’Neill and Luke McDonnell.

In Iron Monger we have a Tony Stark fresh from the problems faced to solve the addiction to alcohol and, above all, with the sad discovery that he lost Stark Industries due to Obadiah Stane (a famous business rival). This new figure, with the aim of eliminating Tony Stark forever, decided in turn to create an armor that emulated that of Stark, called precisely Iron Monger.