Iron Man sends us a message of encouragement against the coronavirus through his voice actor

One of the most emotional scenes in Avengers: Endgame has become a message of encouragement and hope in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to Juan Antonio Bernal, the voice actor who voices Tony Stark in the UCM.

The actor modifies Stark's words in the speech he gives to his family after dying in the memorable finale of the Marvel Studios movie released last year as a conclusion to the Avengers saga and in part to the first half of this cinematic universe .

In the Stark message, he thanks people for staying at home and calls heroes to all those who collaborate as they can, making the situation more bearable or fighting it head-on, such as the health teams that are in contact with the virus every day and who work an endless amount of hours to try to stop the contagion and save the lives of those infected.

This is an initiative of the Associació Professional d'Artistes de Doblatge de Barcelona and other voices have joined, such as David Jenner Husson, who voices Samsagaz Gamyi in The Lord of the Rings.

Also Roger Isasi and Masumi Mutsuda, voices in Catalan of Ron and Harry Potter respectively.