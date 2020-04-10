Iron Man sends us a message of encouragement against the coronavirus through his voice actor

One of the most emotional scenes in Avengers: Endgame has become a message of encouragement and hope in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to Juan Antonio Bernal, the voice actor who voices Tony Stark in the UCM.
The actor modifies Stark's words in the speech he gives to his family after dying in the memorable finale of the Marvel Studios movie released last year as a conclusion to the Avengers saga and in part to the first half of this cinematic universe .
"Now the heroes are all of us." Tony Stark, Iron Man (Juan Antonio Bernal). #I stay at home #JoEmQuedoACasa pic.twitter.com/TD6izmKVgD
– dubbcn (@dubbcn) April 10, 2020
In the Stark message, he thanks people for staying at home and calls heroes to all those who collaborate as they can, making the situation more bearable or fighting it head-on, such as the health teams that are in contact with the virus every day and who work an endless amount of hours to try to stop the contagion and save the lives of those infected.
If Samsagaz Gamyi (@ GnX_13) hold as long as necessary …
We also!#I stay at home #JoEmQuedoACasa pic.twitter.com/vuw3b4lDCl
– dubbcn (@dubbcn) April 6, 2020
This is an initiative of the Associació Professional d'Artistes de Doblatge de Barcelona and other voices have joined, such as David Jenner Husson, who voices Samsagaz Gamyi in The Lord of the Rings.
In Ron Weasly (@rogerisasi) i in Harry Potter (@mutsuda) is to stay at Hogwarts because every day there are fewer people to be able to go to pass the bosc banned! 🤭🤫#JoEmQuedoACasa #I stay at home pic.twitter.com/bATSBsC49m
– dubbcn (@dubbcn) April 8, 2020
Also Roger Isasi and Masumi Mutsuda, voices in Catalan of Ron and Harry Potter respectively.
