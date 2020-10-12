Iron Man: our list of the best comics dedicated to Tony Stark!

Iron Man, the famous superhero created in 1963 by Stan Lee and Larry Lieber, has always been one of the most important Marvel Comics characters ever. After the release of the first films of the MCU, then, the character has undergone a further increase in popularity, leading hundreds of thousands of people to rediscover his old comics.

In the new video uploaded to the Everyeye Plus YouTube channel and visible above, we have tried to compile a list of the most important works starring the charismatic Tony Stark, from The war of armor by David Michelinie and Bob Layton a Iron Monger by Dennis O’Neil and Luke McDonnel, the comic that inspired the first film in the MCU trilogy.

Iron Man, today, is one of the most important superheroes ever, and fortunately in recent years Panini Comics has revived many, iconic stories in Italian. What we propose is our ranking of unmissable works, but in case you have other suggestions, do not miss the opportunity to let us know with a comment.

Meanwhile, we remind you that Iron Man is back in 2020 with a new comic series, written by Dan Slott and Christos Cage and designed by the artist Pete Woods. The series is currently available for purchase on the Panini Comics website, in Italian and at a reduced price.