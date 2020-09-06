Iron Man: now you can buy Tony Stark’s helmet, that’s how much it costs

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Of all the Avengers, a place of honor certainly goes to Tony Stark and his heroic Iron Man. For this reason, fans have created numerous cosplay inspired by the character of Robert Downey Jr., but perhaps they have never approached the level of perfection reached by JoeToys, a company that has decided to take things seriously.

We had already reported the prototype of the Mark 5, which had immediately reached a great consensus on social media, with users who would have been willing to sell a kidney in order to take something like this home. Well, now the dream has come true, seeing as for the sum of 300 dollars the prestigious technological helmet can be yours.

Good news, if you consider the level of detail proposed and on the JoeToys site you can buy even the complete superhero costumes, with figures that are around 1500 dollars: “Most of our Iron Man costumes are made from foam materials, but we also offer 3D printed costumes or wearable pieces. With crazy details and shiny paintings, our costumes are not just cosplay or toys, but true collectible art pieces“.

A pretty good business, which not only includes Iron Man but also extends to other characters like Deadpool, Spider-Man e Batman. What do you think? Could it be worth the purchase?

Meanwhile, Downey Jr. has declared that he will never be Iron Man again, although we will probably see him again with a cameo in Black Widow.