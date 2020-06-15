Entertainment

Iron Man: Marvel reveals the Avenger's new suit

June 15, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

This September, Iron Man will return to the market with a new series. Marvel has specified to deal with the writer Christopher Cantwell and the artist Cafu, through a trailer released last week. Alex Ross created the cover of the first issue, which reveals Tony Stark's latest aesthetic upgrade.

From a first glance it is evident a leaner and drier aspect than the previous suits. A design that knows how to return to its origins, and which reflects the narrative approach of the next Iron Man adventure, in which the Avenger will again be forced to get his hands dirty.

In fact, the series takes place after the events of Iron Man 2020, who saw the rise to power of Tony's adopted brother, Arno Stark. The latter took on the identity of Iron-Man, forcing Tony to become the leader of a revolutionary faction.

Cantwell put it this way about his new creative challenge:

"I'm in seventh heaven for the chance to write the Golden Avenger. Ever since Bob Layton's art captured my imagination as a child in the 80s, I've always been fascinated by Iron Man, and in this new story I am aiming to explore the question: who should be Iron Man today? an angel? a God? or just a humble man?

READ:  Ozark Season 3 Release date for Netflix

Tony will try to eliminate the idea of ​​Iron Man down to its core, something that will be constantly at odds with his disproportionate ego. We'll see if he can really manage to control his arrogant self-image, even if others with divine complexes direct their aims to the whole universe ".

What do you think of Iron-Man's next look?

Iron Man is coming back: the first trailer of the next publication is available. Let's take a look at the 19 armors worn by Iron Man in the MCU.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.