Iron Man: Marvel reveals the Avenger's new suit

This September, Iron Man will return to the market with a new series. Marvel has specified to deal with the writer Christopher Cantwell and the artist Cafu, through a trailer released last week. Alex Ross created the cover of the first issue, which reveals Tony Stark's latest aesthetic upgrade.

From a first glance it is evident a leaner and drier aspect than the previous suits. A design that knows how to return to its origins, and which reflects the narrative approach of the next Iron Man adventure, in which the Avenger will again be forced to get his hands dirty.

In fact, the series takes place after the events of Iron Man 2020, who saw the rise to power of Tony's adopted brother, Arno Stark. The latter took on the identity of Iron-Man, forcing Tony to become the leader of a revolutionary faction.

Cantwell put it this way about his new creative challenge:

"I'm in seventh heaven for the chance to write the Golden Avenger. Ever since Bob Layton's art captured my imagination as a child in the 80s, I've always been fascinated by Iron Man, and in this new story I am aiming to explore the question: who should be Iron Man today? an angel? a God? or just a humble man?

Tony will try to eliminate the idea of ​​Iron Man down to its core, something that will be constantly at odds with his disproportionate ego. We'll see if he can really manage to control his arrogant self-image, even if others with divine complexes direct their aims to the whole universe ".

What do you think of Iron-Man's next look?

