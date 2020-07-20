Iron Man: here is an anticipation of the Dark Ages event

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Marvel Comics universe is definitely not new to major changes in the status quo of the most important characters, and this time it seems that Iron Man, will have to make it following an important loss, seen in the stories presented for the X-Men Free Comic Book Day 2020.

In fact, the second story we find in the volume concerns the billionaire Tony Stark. While flying over the skies of New York City, during what appears to be an earthquake that is impressive in intensity and duration, his armor is short-circuited, and then turns off. Before the system crashes, Tony asks the armor to call Captain America to bring the Avengers together.

Once completely alone, Tony begins to plummet and quickly lose altitude, colliding with an airplane, which cuts his left leg clean. You can find the image in question at the bottom of the page. The story ends with Pepper, who managed to get out of the elevator in which she had been stuck all this time, runs towards Tony, clearly without a leg.

It seems to be an advance of what will happen on the pages of the next project Dark Ages, but at the same time this event will probably also have consequences for the new series dedicated precisely to Iron Man, scheduled for September, where Tony Stark has obtained a new armor.