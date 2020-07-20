Entertainment

Iron Man: here is an anticipation of the Dark Ages event

July 20, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The Marvel Comics universe is definitely not new to major changes in the status quo of the most important characters, and this time it seems that Iron Man, will have to make it following an important loss, seen in the stories presented for the X-Men Free Comic Book Day 2020.

In fact, the second story we find in the volume concerns the billionaire Tony Stark. While flying over the skies of New York City, during what appears to be an earthquake that is impressive in intensity and duration, his armor is short-circuited, and then turns off. Before the system crashes, Tony asks the armor to call Captain America to bring the Avengers together.

Once completely alone, Tony begins to plummet and quickly lose altitude, colliding with an airplane, which cuts his left leg clean. You can find the image in question at the bottom of the page. The story ends with Pepper, who managed to get out of the elevator in which she had been stuck all this time, runs towards Tony, clearly without a leg.

READ:  Sex Education Characters Are Dating In Real Life Too!! Read About It!!

It seems to be an advance of what will happen on the pages of the next project Dark Ages, but at the same time this event will probably also have consequences for the new series dedicated precisely to Iron Man, scheduled for September, where Tony Stark has obtained a new armor.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.