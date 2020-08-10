Iron Man: An unreleased video shows the evolution of Tony Stark's armor

Share it:

The character played by Robert Downey Jr. was among the most loved by MCU fans. After seeing the new Iron Man stealth armor, we report a new video, which allows us to observe the evolution of Tony Stark's equipment.

It was shared by the official Twitter account of Disney +, who with a message that went viral immediately asked his followers to indicate which version is their favorite. As you might have guessed, the movie was quite successful, reaching 59,000 views. At the bottom of the news there is the link to the tweet, the video begins with the Mark 1, the basic version of the armor seen during the first film dedicated to Iron Man, replaced shortly after by the Mark 2, during the next minute we can retrace the history of the character, up to the famous Mark 42, worn by Tony Stark during the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Although, for obvious reasons, the versions appeared in the Marvel comics are many more, the fans have always declared themselves satisfied with the continuous evolution of the arsenal available to the character of Robert Downey Jr. and shown in the various films of the MCU.

