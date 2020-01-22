Iron Man 2020: the new series starts immediately with a twist

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Last week Marvel Comics published the first issue of the new Iron Man serialization, written by Dan Slott and Christos Cage and designed by the artist Pete Woods. The miniseries – which will consist of six issues in total – sees Tony Stark's adoptive brother, Arno Stark, unexpectedly taking on the role of Iron Man.

In the closing lines of the previous Iron Man magazine, it had been revealed that the Tony Stark who had escaped death during the events of Civil War II does not correspond to the hero we know. He loaded a part of his consciousness into a new body, taking advantage of the experience accumulated on artificial intelligence during the series, and coming to the conclusion that his new self is closer to a robot than to a human .

Arno Stark used this assertion to take control of Tony's company – Stark Unlimited – and then merge it with its competitor Baintronics. Arno also took over Iron Man's armor, technology and even his name.

In the first release of the new magazine, Arno spent most of his time fighting against a Robot rebellion, trying to figure out who was behind their sortie. The mysterious identity immediately comes to light, and it is none other than the backup copy of Tony Stark.

Being closer to a machine than to a human being, this version of Tony Stark is the one originated from the backup of its true creator. Wear one of Tony's original suits, and calls himself Mark One. The latter, moreover, is convinced of being the true essence of Iron Man.

What do you think of this implication?

The new Iron Man series recently showed up in a promotional trailer.