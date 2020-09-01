Iron Harvest: Polania’s units conquer the battlefield in video

Share it:

Deep Silver and the guys from King Art Games remind us of the now imminent release of Iron Harvest by publishing a new video on the units of Polania, one of the factions that will layer the war experience of their dieselpunk strategy for PC and console.

The Republic of Polania it is an agricultural state of this 1920 parallel which tells, with the literary technique of ucronia, a Great War very different from the real one and characterized by the use in battle of mighty dieselpunk-inspired siege engines, with articulated limbs instead of the usual crawlers.

To escape the grip of the war between Rusviet e Saxony, the army of Polania will entrust its fortunes to the tactical sagacity of Anna, a fierce fighter who, with the help of her inseparable bear Wojtek, has specialized in the collection and efficient exploitation of the scarce resources present in the field.

However, Polania will be only one of the three factions accessible at launch, with as many main campaigns to complete by completing the challenges offered by 20 missions: each faction offers 40 types of units and 9 heroes, in addition to the possibility of enjoying the entire experience in cooperative multiplayer.

The marketing of Iron Harvest 1920+ is expected for Tuesday 1 September on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. On the pages of Everyeye.it you will find our special on Iron Harvest, the strategy in Dieselpunk sauce.