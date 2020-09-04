Iron Harvest: new trailer with press credits and updates coming soon

Share it:

King Art games has published a new trailer of Iron Harvest which collects a summary of the opinions of the international press, to thank the supporters and the community who supported the German studio during the development of the game.

“At the dawn of the twentieth century, just after the end of the Great War, the world is full of secrets and mysteries, opportunities and challenges. Tradition collides with scientific and technological progress, while Europe is still recovering from the brutal battles of the world war. Iron Harvest is a real-time strategy (RTS) game set in the alternate reality of 1920+, just after the end of the Great War. To create the perfect RTS experience, the team has worked closely with global RTS fans since the hugely successful kickstarter campaign.“

Iron Harvest is available now on PC via Steam and GOG, console and Windows versions on other digital marketplaces will be released at a later date. On Everyeye.it you will find the Iron Harvest guide for new players and the guide to the single and multiplayer modes of Iron Harvest.