Iron Harvest is available, here is the launch trailer in Italian

The launch trailer for Iron Harvest 1920+ has recently been published on the official Deep Silver YouTube channel and informs gamers of the arrival on Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG of the expected real-time strategy.

The title is now available in two different versions: the Standard Edition (49.99 euros) and the Deluxe Edition (69.89 euros). Anyone who decides to buy the most expensive edition of the RTS will receive in addition to the basic edition of the game also a mini-campaign and an add-on dedicated to a series of extra adventures.

Here are the system requirements listed on Steam:

Minimum

Operating system: Windows 10 x64

Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD equivalent

Memoria: 8 GB in RAM

Video Card: GeForce GTX 960 or equivalent AMD card, 4 GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 30 GB of available space

Recommended

Operating system: Windows 10 x64

Processor: Intel Core i7 8700k or AMD equivalent

Memoria: 16 GB in RAM

Video Card: GeForce RTX 2060 or equivalent AMD card, 4 GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 30 GB of available space

