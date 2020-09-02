Iron Harvest is available, here is the launch trailer in Italian

The launch trailer for Iron Harvest 1920+ has recently been published on the official Deep Silver YouTube channel and informs gamers of the arrival on Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG of the expected real-time strategy.
The title is now available in two different versions: the Standard Edition (49.99 euros) and the Deluxe Edition (69.89 euros). Anyone who decides to buy the most expensive edition of the RTS will receive in addition to the basic edition of the game also a mini-campaign and an add-on dedicated to a series of extra adventures.
Here are the system requirements listed on Steam:
Minimum
- Operating system: Windows 10 x64
- Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD equivalent
- Memoria: 8 GB in RAM
- Video Card: GeForce GTX 960 or equivalent AMD card, 4 GB VRAM
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 30 GB of available space
Recommended
- Operating system: Windows 10 x64
- Processor: Intel Core i7 8700k or AMD equivalent
- Memoria: 16 GB in RAM
- Video Card: GeForce RTX 2060 or equivalent AMD card, 4 GB VRAM
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 30 GB of available space
We remind you that on our pages you will find the Iron Harvest review by Daniele d’Orefice.
