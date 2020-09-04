Iron Harvest, guide to single and multiplayer game modes

Share it:

Let’s find out the 4 game modes present in Iron Harvest and what some mechanics of the online multiplayer sector consist of, such as the handicap system.

Countryside

The first game mode is, of course, the campaign. To play both single and with a friend, this leads us to discover the history and background of the heroes who represent the 3 factions of Iron Harvest, or Republic of Glade, Empire of Saxony e Rusviet. Organized into successive missions, the campaign alternates the player’s point of view by changing the main faction as it progresses. The mode coop allows you to have the shared control units and buildings, so it is possible to divide the teams into groups or organize themselves with roles (one player could think about defense and economy while the other about the offensive). We recommend playing the countryside of Polania to start in that serves as an introduction to the game.

Skirmish

It is the most replayable single player mode ever. The opponent is the AI ​​and you can choose from a large number of maps by also selecting different modifiers to increase the gain of experience points and make the game more interesting (and challenging). You can set the initial amount of resources, the maximum number of units allowed and much more, making each battle different and fully customizable.

Challenge

Challenge mode takes place in maps specifically designed for place the player (or with two players, as it is possible to play in co-op) in the face of difficult situations to be solved or particularly difficult tasks to complete. Depending on the type of map, the type of map also changes target to reach: in some maps, for example, the game will test your skills by forcing you to defend a certain area from orde infinite of enemies. The longer you resist and the more enemies you eliminate, the higher the final score. There are a couple of maps specially designed to play in co-op; Here the objectives are to attack enemy bases in a coordinated way or stay alive until the companion reaches your base.

Ranked matches

The last is the competitive online mode, in which players compete on the pitch to control as many flags as possible (in total there are 3). The more flags you have under control, the faster they will be generated Victory Points. By capturing a flag previously in the opponent’s hand you get an immediate boost of Points (50 Victory Points to be precise); this dynamic makes the less obvious victory, since either player could be able to instantly earn a large number of Points thanks to a well-coordinated attack: defending all three flags is not easy at all!

The handicap system

Usually an experienced player earns a few points by playing against a weaker player. For balance matches between players of different levels, Iron Harvest offers the possibility of activating called “handicaps” Bonus goals in the Italian version, which will make the game more difficult for the experienced player. They are of 3 types and can be adjusted by further increasing the difficulty factor:

Fast : win the game in less than 15/12/10 minutes;

: win the game in less than 15/12/10 minutes; Prudent : you lose less than 12/8/5 units;

: you lose less than 12/8/5 units; Moderate: Your units have 15/30/50% less health.

Obviously winning with these active modifiers involves the I earn more xp points, making the game more balanced at the same time. An inexperienced player could lose the game in a normal match, but this way he definitely has a better chance because the opponent has several disadvantages (especially that of reduced health makes itself felt). In addition, it is possible to change the game rules by giving direct advantages to the weaker player, such as a greater number of starting resources or troops.

We have seen all the game modes to have fun with on Iron Harvest, a very original and interesting RTS also thanks to the many ways in which you can set up a game, whether in singleplayer or multiplayer. If you’re new to the RTS genre or want to learn more about this game, check out our guide for new players to Iron Harvest.