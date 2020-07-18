Iron Harvest: announced the rich collectible Hot Iron Edition

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Gaya Entertainment, Deep Silver and KING Art have announced the Hot Iron Edition of Iron Harvest, limited edition that includes many extra contents, the official merchandising of the game will also be available soon.

Iron Harvest will be available in several editions including the Hot Iron Edition, both Collector's Editions will include the soundtrack of the game composed by Adam Skorupa and Music Imaginary (The Witcher, Shadow Warrior).

Exclusive Game Legends merchandise and Hot Iron Edition items

Iron Harvest soundtrack on vinyl

Iron Harvest shirts for each faction

Exclusive Hot Iron Edition

The Hot Iron Edition is exclusive to the Game Legends store and includes:

Figurine Pkp 17 Eisenhans "

Soundtrack on vinyl composed by the legendary Adam Skorupa and Music Imaginary (The Witcher, Shadow Warrior)

Artbook From the creator of the 1920+ universe Jakub Rozalski

Steelbook

Reversible poster with unique artwork

Decorative antique iron

At the dawn of the 20th century, shortly after the end of the Great War, the world is full of secrets and mysteries, of opportunities and challenges. Tradition clashes with scientific and technological progress, while Europe is still recovering from the brutal battles of the World War. Iron Harvest is a real-time strategy game (RTS) set in the 1920+ alternative reality, immediately after the end of the Great War. To create the perfect RTS experience, the team worked closely with global RTS fans thanks to the highly successful kickstarter campaign.