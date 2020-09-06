Iron Harvest: a guide to the factions of the new diesel-punk RTS

Share it:

For those wishing to deepen the history of the 3 playable factions of Iron Harvest, the new RTS of KING Art, here is an overview that also includes the list of units and the strengths of Polania, Rusviet and Saxony.

Republic of Polania

Polania is obviously inspired by Modern Poland, above all to that which coincided, after the First World War, with the Second Republic of Poland and which was divided between Nazi Germany and Soviet Russia. Indeed, in the game, this unfortunate agricultural and not very technological country it finds itself invaded by its aggressive enemies, Saxony in the west and Rusviet in the east, and is forced to defend itself on both fronts without a real army and technology up to the task. This is why Polania’s military tactics are centered on mobility and quick attacks followed by lightning-fast retreats: his troops and mechs cannot compete with those of his enemies in a head-on confrontation. Polanian mechs are often outfitted with agricultural tools and have forms clearly backward (they look like “cans” with legs), but they prove very effective if their speed of movement is wisely exploited. Let’s see briefly what they are and what characteristics they have.

As we said before, the self-propelled war machines of Polania are specialized in tactics “hit-and-run“because they are less armored but faster than the enemy ones. Their design is primitive and inspired by industrial or agricultural equipment (large kettles or mechanical cranes).

PZM-9 “ Straznik “: light walker, often nicknamed” drum with legs “by enemies, armed with double machine guns and able to move while firing , is very effective against infantry.

“: light walker, often nicknamed” drum with legs “by enemies, armed with double machine guns and , is very effective against infantry. PZM-7 “ Smilaly “: Very mobile bipod walker, armed with a heavy rifle capable of piercing the armor of opposing mechs. When cornered, he can attack even with a huge bayonet .

“: Very mobile bipod walker, armed with a heavy rifle capable of piercing the armor of opposing mechs. When cornered, he can attack even with a huge . PZM-13 “ Strong “: A medium armored mech that acts as mobile artillery , capable of firing cannon shots even without being deployed.

“: A medium armored mech that acts as , capable of firing cannon shots even without being deployed. PZM-11 “ Hunter “: Another mech with medium armor, devastating at close range thanks to its ability to throw a sort of javelin that pierces any armor.

“: Another mech with medium armor, devastating at close range thanks to its ability to throw a sort of that pierces any armor. PZM-16 “ Nosidelko “: heavy walker capable of carrying troops inside that they can shoot from the appropriate slits; despite having a support role, it is able to deploy and increase its offensive capacity thanks to the turrets on the top.

“: heavy walker inside that they can shoot from the appropriate slits; despite having a support role, it is able to deploy and increase its offensive capacity thanks to the turrets on the top. PZM-24 “There“: The heavier mech and expensive across the board, pride of Polania; he is slow and relentless, equipped with two huge cannons whose firepower is able to counter and overwhelm almost every other mech in the game.

Rusviet

The Russian Empire of Tsar Nicholas II becomes the Rusviet in Iron Harvest. Like Russia in the early 1900s, it is a boundless country, with equally great problems, despite being the one with the highest war industrial potential thanks to its almost unlimited resources and the very large population. At the helm of the Rusviet we find Tsar Nicholas, flanked by the notorious and always mysterious Rasputin, whose power grows in the shadow of its ruler. The perennial war, the oppressive regime and the overpopulation torment the country, which is by now on the verge of revolution. Only the imminent conflict with Polania and Saxony give a common cause to the population, delaying the inevitable internal collapse.

Rusviet’s military doctrine is all about brute force and oppression of the enemy, thanks to heavily armored mechs, slow but with devastating offensive potential. Theirs design speaks clearly: simple and brutal, conceived to instill fear in the opponent even before the battle begins. Let’s see them in detail.

SHM-86 “ Kolokol “: light skirmish mech, armed with grenade launcher and especially effective against infantry.

“: light skirmish mech, armed with and especially effective against infantry. SHM- 78 “ Everyone “: Medium armor mech equipped with two flamethrowers very effective against enemy infantry; the name actually means “fire and steel”.

“: Medium armor mech equipped with very effective against enemy infantry; the name actually means “fire and steel”. SHM-79 “ Nagan “: Another medium armored mech, similar in design to a warship, armed with one cannon battery front which guarantee considerable front firepower.

“: Another medium armored mech, similar in design to a warship, armed with one front which guarantee considerable front firepower. SHM-68 “ Nakovalnya “: one of a kind mech, it is basically a huge rocket launcher on wheels equipped with three rear “legs” that allow it to move independently. Capable of submerging the front in a shower of explosive shells, it is quite vulnerable if attacked closely.

“: one of a kind mech, it is basically a equipped with three rear “legs” that allow it to move independently. Capable of submerging the front in a shower of explosive shells, it is quite vulnerable if attacked closely. SHM-69 “ Snake “: the name means” Scythe “, in fact this self-propelled tank, equipped with heavy frontal armor, takes the field with two huge curved blades for arms . He has no ranged weapons, but once he reaches the enemy he can open enemy mechs like cans.

“: the name means” Scythe “, in fact this self-propelled tank, equipped with heavy frontal armor, takes the field with . He has no ranged weapons, but once he reaches the enemy he can open enemy mechs like cans. SHM-70 “ Gulay gorod “: a real self-propelled fortress, this titanic mech he is able to get rid of any threats he faces. Similar in design to an icebreaker ship, it is armed with a missile launcher , a heavy cannon e three machine guns on the top.

“: a real self-propelled fortress, this he is able to get rid of any threats he faces. Similar in design to an icebreaker ship, it is , a e on the top. SHM-60 “Basket“: halfway between infantry and mech, these stormtroopers rule gods exoskeletons capable of using gods jetpack to bypass enemy lines and devastate the target with piercing blades.

Saxony

The Empire of Saxony is the direct continuation of the German Empire (or According to Reich) which dissolved after the First World War with the abdication of Kaiser Wilhelm II. In Iron Harvest the leader of the most powerful European state still stands William, cousin of Tsar Nicholas II; after the defeat in the Great War, the policy of the Kaiser became more pacifist, which made the population and especially the German aristocracy, full of national pride and eager to take revenge for the shame suffered during the previous conflict against neighboring countries. The militaristic tradition is always prevalent, and this is reflected in theadvancement of war technology which led Saxony to be the faction with the most formidable armaments. His mechs are the ones with the more devastating firepower, sport a decidedly steampunk design and a complex engineering and intricate. Saxony’s mobile tanks are all about the firepower and superiority of their armor, making them slow but difficult to counter.

Slow, expensive but with the best armor and weapons in the game thanks to the incredible technological advancement, the mechs of Saxony are reminiscent of tanks with legs or mechanical crabs, and are more square than those of Polania and Rusviet. Their names are inspired by fairy tales and Germanic folklore.

Sd. KS 49 “ Grimbart “: light anti-infantry mech armed with gatling machine gun capable of wiping out lighter enemy teams.

“: light anti-infantry mech armed with capable of wiping out lighter enemy teams. Sd. KS 78 “ Isegrim “: medium but versatile tank, great against infantry and mechs with medium or light armor thanks to his turret-mounted cannon mobile and at its moderate speed.

“: medium but versatile tank, great against infantry and mechs with medium or light armor thanks to his mobile and at its moderate speed. MWF 28 “ Stepmother “: a mech apparently devoid of weapons but lethal when it launches towards the enemy of explosive wheels equipped with sensors which allow him to chase targets even inside the trenches.

“: a mech apparently devoid of weapons but lethal when it launches towards the enemy of which allow him to chase targets even inside the trenches. SLL 33 “ Elf king “: devastating mobile artillery Over long distances, when deployed, he is capable of firing a huge cannon at ranges greater than any other weapon in the game. His mortar rounds have the largest explosive area of ​​all. It also has the unique ability of throw a flare on an area of ​​the map covered by the fog of war, to reveal enemy units and be able to open fire with great advantage.

“: Over long distances, when deployed, he is capable of firing a huge cannon at ranges greater than any other weapon in the game. His mortar rounds have the largest explosive area of ​​all. It also has the unique ability of on an area of ​​the map covered by the fog of war, to reveal enemy units and be able to open fire with great advantage. SKS 156 “ Wotan “: Wotan is the Germanic name of the god Odin, the father of the gods. A respectable name for this tank with eight metal legs, slow but heavily armed, capable of eliminating any opposing mech thanks to its double missile turret .

“: Wotan is the Germanic name of the god Odin, the father of the gods. A respectable name for this tank with eight metal legs, slow but heavily armed, capable of eliminating any opposing mech thanks to its . SKS 300 “ Kaiser “: the heaviest war machine in the Empire reflects its superior rank in its name. Armed with a front cannon and multiple machine guns on each side he is able to face any threat alone. Once promoted, it can unfold also a rocket launcher battery per side .

“: the heaviest war machine in the Empire reflects its superior rank in its name. Armed with a on each side he is able to face any threat alone. Once promoted, it can unfold . Pkp 17 “Eisenhans“: Saxony can also deploy hybrid troops equipped with armored exoskeletons. These squads are significantly slower than their Russian counterparts, but they can line up to fire with the double mortar on their back and, once in contact with the enemy mechs, they can take them down by wielding real breakthrough rams.

We have seen the mechs of the 3 factions of the game, leaving out the special ones of some heroes that are also seen during the campaigns. As for the infantry units, they are all more or less similar with a few exceptions:

Engineers : build buildings, fortifications, minefields, and repair damaged mechs.

: build buildings, fortifications, minefields, and repair damaged mechs. Fusiliers : the base infantry, armed with bolt action rifles and bayonets.

: the base infantry, armed with bolt action rifles and bayonets. Grenadiers : riflemen also armed with grenades, useful for blowing up enemy covers.

: riflemen also armed with grenades, useful for blowing up enemy covers. Gunners : infantry specialized in taking down enemy mechs.

: infantry specialized in taking down enemy mechs. Medici : units capable of healing allied troops, cannot be recruited normally;

: units capable of healing allied troops, cannot be recruited normally; Machine gun : A field weapon capable of slowing enemy infantry with suppression fire.

: A field weapon capable of slowing enemy infantry with suppression fire. Flamethrower: very useful for damaging enemy troops in shelter or inside buildings.

In Iron Harvest’s diesel-punk Europe, the “War to end all wars“(aka World War I) paved the way for even more devastating conflicts, giving the impetus for the creation of ever more dangerous machines capable of eliminating hundreds of human lives in one fell swoop. The game reflects this drama well. with an emphasis on both fascinating and dangerous mechs, which each nation produces following different ideas and designs. What do you think of the 3 factions of the game and their style? Do you have a favorite?