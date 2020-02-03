Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper pose together for the first time after their separation

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The popular tandem maintained an idyllic relationship for four years, until last summer.

Were Lady Gaga and Bradley together? The ex-wife of the actor thought about it

After the storm there is always calm, even if the lived downpour is as media as the one they went through Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk after its separation. The couple made their disagreement official last June, shortly after the long shadow of an alleged affair with Lady Gaga became the most profitable ‘gossip’ of the year. Months later, when many perjured that the romance between the singer and the actor would become official, time has proved them right: the undeniable chemistry they transmitted during the performance of ‘Shallow’ in the Oscars was just that, a mere performance.

Also, last Sunday Cooper and Shayk, who ended their relationship on excellent terms in order to make the custody process of their daughter more bearable, were reunited in public for the first time since their separation. And there was not only cordial greeting, but also instantaneous that makes sure the good vibes that exist between them. It took place in London during an event organized by the British edition of Vogue that took place after the BAFTA Awards. A picture is worth a thousand words.

The exes posed with Edward Enninful, a journalist in charge of the publication, and although the snapshot does not reveal much information about what they were doing or what they were talking about, the obvious thing is that a comfortable and peaceful smile is drawn on both faces. Irina later shared on her Instagram profile some photos of the evening, yes, without Bradley; who did not publish anything because he does not directly have a profile on that social network. The encounter, as expected, has caused an affectionate ‘shippeo’ that quickly became a topic of social media conversation.

Who knows if this shy but revealing encounter becomes the first of many other snapshots in which they appear together, a situation that had not occurred since last summer each decided to walk separately.