Irina Shayk after Bradley Cooper, how was the life of a single mom between her daughter and work

The break between Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper dates back to 7 months ago. How not to forget all the rumors related to A Star is Born as “Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are they together? "or" Lady Gaga broke off the engagement with Christian Carino to be with Bradley? "or again" but now that Bradley Cooper he is single, will he join Lady Gaga? " In short, Irina Shayk's life exactly one year ago must not have been the best and if, the relationship with the actor already tended to falter, all these rumors did not help the couple. So a few months later, the Victoria's Secret angel Irina Shayk wants (finally!) To have his say and does it in an interview with Vogue UK. The model opens up about her relationship with Bradley Cooper, their breakup and what it means to be single's mom now Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, la daughter born from the relationship of the two and who is now 2 years old.

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper and the end of a love

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper broke up in June last year, or at least the news leaked around that time. News that, however shocking, since they were one of the most beautiful couples in Hollywood, had not arrived completely unexpected after all the rumors of crises and possible betrayals related above all to the relationship between Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in A star is born. The model and the actor have been together for 4 years (before the report was filled with gossip pages Irina Shayk – Ronaldo) and from their love a child was born, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper. In his interview with Vogue UK, Irina Shayk, 33, opens for the first time on her private life and begins by talking about the relationship between her and Bradley Cooper and how their story ended.

“I have a strong personality and I definitely know what I want, and I think some men are scared of this. If someone is out of my life, is out of my life and I really cut all relationships, you know? I think a lot of people are really scared of this coldness but they don't know that underneath this lies a kind and sweet person who cries during interviews. "

And about the relationship with Bradley Cooper he added:

I think that in any good relationship you bring your best and your worst – it is simply the nature of the human being. Two great people don't have to make a great couple.

Irina Shayk's life as Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper's single mom

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper broke up but let's not forget that they have a baby girl together, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper. Irina always in the interview with Vogue UK, on ​​this said: "I think we have been very lucky to live what we have had for each other. Life without B is new ground. "

No, we haven't left anything out, Irina Shayk turned to Bradley Cooper by calling him B. – and something tells us that it wasn't her romantic nickname.

If we deduce then that perhaps the relationship between Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper did not remain the best, the model did not hide the pain felt for the separation and finding a single mother is not easy:

It is difficult to find a balance between being a single mother and being a woman who works and maintains the family. Trust me, there are days that I wake up and think 'Oh my God, I don't know what to do, I'm falling apart.'

You would probably think that seeing the profile of Irina Shayk on Instragram, we would like to fall apart like her, but let's not forget that she is a model and appearing is part of her job. Irina herself, on social media, expressed herself in an interview with Glamor UK: "I have many friends who share a large part of their personal life on IG or on social media, publicly. Since my job requires me to be out there, I have decided that my personal life is peaceful. This is why it's called personal, because it's something for you and your family. "

Speaking of family, Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper won't be together anymore, but they don't argue that daughter Lea is their priority. In fact, the two decided to live both in New York and to have a 50% trust, with a certain elasticity in order to allow both of them to stay behind their work commitments.

From the interview released, we don't believe that Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper will get back together 😥 but we are happy that we have found a balance for the good of their family.

