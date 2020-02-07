Irina Baeva shows off her sister and wins the heart of the internet

During this year, the actress Irina Baeva he did not stop hogging the reflectors, due to his scandal with the ex-partner of Gabriel Soto, also the interpreter Geraldine Bazan.

However, the artist originally from Russia is not only part of media scandals, but has a great talent before the cameras, as in her most recent participation in the series The Dragon.

Further, Baeva, 27, has a sister, named Nina, who is barely a couple of years older than her.

Recently, lrina he published a photograph accompanied by his sister, in order to celebrate his birthday, to which Gabriel Soto decided to comment "Happy birthday, sister-in-law." It should be noted that the sister of the artist also knows how to speak Spanish.

Girl She is already married and has a daughter. Both she and the actress of TV They look identical, so some people think they even look like twins.

