Irina Baeva shares advice about self-love and assaults her in networks

Actress Irina Baeva, sentimental partner of also actor Gabriel Soto, is heavily criticized on social networks after sharing several tips about love through her Instagram account.

Irina Baeva occurs to write what she thinks about self-love and did not expect that it would provoke all kinds of reactions on Instagram, where Internet users end up destroying her more than anything.

I hope you fall in love with you, that you love your imperfections and that your self-esteem is greater than your fears and more powerful than your wounds, "Irina writes in one of her Instagram posts.

And after the previous publication, Irina is not doing anything right, since immediately users begin to "rant" against her person.

Both a single man and had to look at a married man "," You cannot build your own happiness by destroying that of others "," You do not know what to do to attract attention "," Faker, shameless "and" The one who has self-love does not take away the husband from another. "

Irina Baeva was marked as the woman who got into the couple relationship between Geraldine Bazán and Gabriel Soto, while still married, and that is why they express all those things to her.

Irina Vitalevna Baeva is the full name of the actress and is originally from Moscow. In several interviews she has told that she learned Spanish watching Mexican soap operas in her country.

He came to Mexico during 2012 to study acting at the Televisa Artistic Education Center and debuted in the soap opera Italian Girl Comes to Get Married, alongside Livia Brito and José Ron.

