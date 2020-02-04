Irina Baeva sends a strong message to her "enemies" on Instagram

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Mexico City.- The beautiful Russian actress Irina Baeva, left her fans worried about her latest post on Instagram, where she apparently sends a message to her "enemies."

The current couple of Gabriel Soto, published a photograph where he appears at a small table drinking coffee, however, what most caught his attention was the phrase in his blouse, since he has a message that left many followers with questions.

"Goodbye enemies" the phrase is written in English, however, in the same publication it clarifies that "it is Tuesday's humor", so comments immediately rained in reference to its beauty.

Lately the famous couple has given a lot to talk about, and Instagram users realized that the actor stopped following his beloved with whom he has been more than a year of romance, so the press went to ask the histrion what was happening.

In just one hour of having shared the photograph, it already has more than 20 thousand Likes and endless comments in which you want the best and you are supported by having that attitude.