Irina Baeva received death threats for her relationship with Gabriel Soto

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Irina Baeva participated in "Woman the Conference, Entrepreneur 360" that took place in the city of Miami, Florida, an event where she presented her talk "Top Eva" where she recounts everything she has lived since she began her love relationship with Gabriel Soto , "I fell in love with a separate man who honestly told me that the only thing that united him to his partner was a role, so we both decided to start a relationship and that was where I became the worst of demons."

The Russian-born actress said that Gabriel Soto had no consequences or attacks like her, who was repeatedly called "robamaridos". Faced with so many attacks through social networks, Irina Baeva chose to block comments and direct messages for her emotional well-being and mental health, "I believe that nobody in this life is prepared to receive negative comments, we don't like to be told 'fat, ugly', anything like that, but mine was another level. "

Irina Baeva highlighted:

They were teasing, insults, aggressions towards me, towards my family, even translated into Russian so that they would reach my mother, they were even death threats.

"I lost the little or a lot of security I had, confidence in myself, I really allowed all those opinions that people expressed on social networks to crush me and turn off my inner voice, distort my reality completely."

The soap opera's girlfriend Gabriel Soto pointed out that there came a time when he didn't know who he was, "I doubted that if the things they were saying were right or wrong, I just got lost, I didn't know where I was standing."







