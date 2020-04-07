Irina Baeva, Gabriel Soto and Adal Ramones break the quarantine

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Adal Ramones, Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva have all surprised by their double standards since they were captured by the entertainment magazine Tv Notas enjoying Acapulco Guerrero restaurants, despite the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic facing the world. integer causing outrage by netizens.

And it is that Adal asked the exelenco of Otro Rollo for help to ask his fans to stay at home because the contagion situation is increasing and although the message he gave convinced several families it seems that it could have been spoiled Well, the driver was seen very hungry eating in a restaurant.

Meanwhile, the couple of the moment Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva ran the same risk because they were very removed from the penalty in a shopping center in that city, making it clear that quarantine is not so important to them.

Recall that both actors have been in the eye of the hurricane since they got married, so this act could bring them more problems despite the fact that both asked their fans not to take risks on the street because they could get sick.

Aside from staying home as much as possible, you also have to stay well hydrated and well-nourished to keep your immune system strong, Gabriel wrote in one of his posts.

It may interest you

Aislinn Derbez clarifies her alleged reconciliation with Mauricio Ochmann

Kimberly Loaiza does dance on Tik Tok and is branded as vulgar

Duffy talks about the kidnapping and rape he suffered after his musical success