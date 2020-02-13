Irina Baeva already thinks about a wedding with Gabriel Soto: She will wear white and will be on the beach

The relationship between Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto is at its best, and that is that the couple is more in love than ever.

Although they are far from reaching the altar, the Russian surprised everyone on social networks by doing a photo shoot dressed as a bride.

The actress was the protagonist to be the cover of the magazine EstiloDF and in the images Irina looks spectacular:

Although there will be no wedding soon, Irina Baeva confessed that if she gets married it will be in Mexico or in Russia, because she would love to unite both families. He also said that he would love to get married on the beach.

Irina also said she would marry white, since it is a color with which she identifies a lot. On how she would like her wedding dress to be, the actress assured that "for me the classic is more beautiful".

Gabriel, who will spend the holidays and New Year with his partner and daughters, does not rule out arriving at the altar at some point:

Let life go on, things flow … Without a doubt, of course (remarry). We deserve in life to be in a couple, to be happy, to be with peace in my heart, with harmony in life and finally I believe that … we come to this life to be happy. ”

With information from Hola México

