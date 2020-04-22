Irene Lozano: "It seems complicated that we see congregations of large masses until there is a vaccine"

Irene Lozano went through the TVE News to give his testimony after the "intense" meeting he had with the top leaders in Spanish football: the presidents of The league and the RFEF.

The president of the Higher Sports Council He spoke about the commitment they signed at that meeting, from which several points came out in favor of resuming the competition when possible: “We have promised to resume training with a view to ending the season, professional and high-level footballers would be the first . The data tells us that it will be soon, although the truth is that dates are not closed", he claimed.

He then spoke of what it means in soccer in a society completely paralyzed by the coronavirus: "Soccer is the locomotive of sport in economic matters, it is crucial that this engine be activated again for other sports, "said the highest authority of the CSD.

After this, he spoke about the protocols to follow to preserve the health of players and fans, to whom he also addressed a general message: "The protocols will be rigorous enough for athletes to feel safe (…) It seems quite complicated that let's see congregations of large masses probably until there is a vaccine"He asserted.

To conclude, he described the meeting with the two leaders of soccer in Spain as "very intense", although he assured that "the two have been very generous and very constructive in the negotiation."