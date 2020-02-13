Irene Lozano confirms her meeting with Íker Casillas

There was a meeting between the president of the Higher Sports Council (CSD) Irene Lozano and Iker Casillas. As Manu Carreño said in 'El Larguero', the goalkeeper, who wants to stand for the elections of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, met days ago with Lozano, as she confirmed on Thursday.

"I understand that it has stirred up a lot of excitement because it is a great sport figure and in that context I received him, "he said. For one of those responsible for Spanish sport in the Government of Pedro Sanchez, the meeting was "relaxed and enjoyable".

Lozano did not want to add more information about the meeting saying that he always keeps "discretion" about his meetings and has sent Casillas for any "clarification" about the meeting.

Luis Rubiales, who has been in office since May 2018 as the successor of Ángel María Villar, asked the CSD for the advancement of the elections to revalidate your position. This advance is "under study" and A decision has not yet been made.