Sports

Irene Lozano confirms her meeting with Íker Casillas

February 13, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

There was a meeting between the president of the Higher Sports Council (CSD) Irene Lozano and Iker Casillas. As Manu Carreño said in 'El Larguero', the goalkeeper, who wants to stand for the elections of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, met days ago with Lozano, as she confirmed on Thursday.


"I understand that it has stirred up a lot of excitement because it is a great sport figure and in that context I received him, "he said. For one of those responsible for Spanish sport in the Government of Pedro Sanchez, the meeting was "relaxed and enjoyable".

Lozano did not want to add more information about the meeting saying that he always keeps "discretion" about his meetings and has sent Casillas for any "clarification" about the meeting.

Luis Rubiales, who has been in office since May 2018 as the successor of Ángel María Villar, asked the CSD for the advancement of the elections to revalidate your position. This advance is "under study" and A decision has not yet been made.

READ:  Facts, not words! Messi is better than Cristiano Ronaldo
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.