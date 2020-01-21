Irene Arcos interviews Verónica Sánchez ('El embarcadero')

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

'The jetty' I have arrived at Movistar + this weekend. The series will finally reveal all the puzzles that were left of the first season. We had the opportunity to talk with its protagonists, Verónica Sánchez (Alejandra) e Irene Arcos (Veronica) to tell us how this round of fiction went.

But, as we have been doing lately, we have chosen because Irene interviews Veronica. How has it been working again in this series? What do these characters emanate from? What leaves them a series like 'The jetty'?

In these new chapters, Alejandra confesses who Veronica really is. With this truth, the order of everything established between them is broken. The papers are reversed, and both are placed in totally different testaments: Veronica, who until now had been the lover, becomes the deceived woman, and Alejandra, and her need to rationally understand what happened to Oscar (Álvaro Morte), he becomes a hedonistic person who lives a poly-loving relationship without questions, prejudices and guilt blocking his emotions and his identity. The emergence of new data on the last days of her husband's life causes something seemingly difficult: that the two women have to team up to discover what really happened with her death and, in addition, resort to Conrado (Roberto Enriquez), in a leading trio that rides between the murder thriller and the desperate need to unleash their primary instincts.

The series is an original Movistar + production in collaboration with Vancouver Media and Atresmedia Studios.