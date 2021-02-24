Iran, the government censors anime: the veil is mandatory for all female characters

All female characters from anime, American cartoons or national shows broadcast in Iran they must wear a hijab, as ordered by the Supreme Guide Ali Khaemenei a few days ago, during an interview granted to the microphones of the private press agency Tasnim News Agency.

According to Iran’s Supreme Leader wearing the veil in an animated product doesn’t have to be mandatory, but it is nonetheless It is necessary to redesign the characters because the absence of the veil could affect the minds of younger girls. The final choice is still up to the Iranian Parliament, but considering that Ayatollah chooses the Guardian Council and controls most of the institutions, it is difficult for the government to take sides against such an explicit ordinance.

Masih Alinejad, Iranian journalist winner of the Women’s Rights Award and already arrested in ’94 for propaganda against the government, commented on Khaemenei’s words on social media, declaring: “It’s not a joke! The Supreme Guide has announced that women will have to wear a hijab even in animated products! Even female-looking insects will have to wear it! Their fixation with female hair is toxic. These are the people who hold power in Iran“.

A few months ago in Russia several anime were censored, while in Australia the government decided to ban some manga, including those of SAO and Goblin Slayer. The censorship against souls therefore seems to continue, even if for the moment the Iranian question remains pending.