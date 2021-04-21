iPad Pro 2021, the new ‘beast’ of tablets incorporates the same processor as the MacBook Pro

Apple was expected to renew its line of tablets in the ‘Sprint Event’, and in the end it was like this: we already have among us the new iPad Pro. Apple M1 processor, 5G option, up to 2 TB storage, miniLED screen and with a design that follows the line of the family.
It is talking about tablets so that iPads are at least among the options to choose from before buying one of these devices. It is not surprising since Apple has done an excellent job with ‘big screen’ mobile devices. With different annual evolutions, we already have among us the most powerful of 2021: the iPad Pro. Features are not lacking.
Data sheet of the iPad Pro 2021
|
11-inch iPad Pro 2021
|
12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021
|
Screen
|
11 inch
|
12.9 inch
|
Processor
|
Apple M1
|
Apple M1
|
RAM memory versions
|
8 GB with 128, 256 and 512 GB models
|
8 GB with 128, 256 and 512 GB models
|
Storage versions
|
128 GB
|
128 GB
|
Rear cameras
|
10 megapixel ultra wide angle
|
10 megapixel ultra wide angle
|
Front camera
|
12 megapixel ultra wide angle
|
12 megapixel ultra wide angle
|
Software
|
iPadOS 14
|
iPadOS 14
|
Connectivity and sound
|
5G + WiFi model
|
5G + WiFi model
|
Others
|
Compatible con Magic Keyboard
|
Compatible con Magic Keyboard
|
Price
|
From 879 euros
|
From 1,199 euros
An evolution where the screen and the Apple M1 stand out
The rumors spoke of an improvement in the screen for the new generation of iPad. And so it has been: the brand has introduced the new Liquid Retina XDR panel; with up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness, retina resolution, ultra-low reflections, and support for the Apple Pencil. Apple ensures that the level of detail, color fidelity and contrast are up to what professional photography needs. Mind you, the miniLED screen is only included in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021.
Apple introduces miniLED technology to its range of devices starting with the larger (and more expensive) iPad Pro 2021. Thanks to this panel each pixel is illuminated separately (up to 10,000 meniLEDs); what allows brush up against the contrast and pure blacks of OLED displays without some of its disadvantages (color changes according to the angles, burned …).
The two iPad Pro introduced by Apple maintain the Retina Display while differing in their diagonals and panel technology (the 11-inch iPad Pro maintains the IPS LCD screen); thus affecting the final dimensions of the tablets. 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, Apple maintains the biases of the past generation.
It is true that the evolutionary leap on the screen is notorious, but it also occurs in the power section. This increases your capabilities thanks to the Apple M1, the same SoC that the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro of the end of 2020 incorporate and that promises to revolutionize the processing in the iPad Pro. In addition, Apple has communicated the RAM memory of the iPad Pro of 2021: with those of 128 , 256 and 512 GB includes 8 GB of RAM; with double the 1 and 2 TB, 16 GB.
Perfect for playing multimedia, also for recording content
The battery of the iPad Pro 2021 gives for ten hours of video playback or web browsing (In WiFi models, with 5G that autonomy drops to 9 hours). Both models include Face ID, offer USB C (Thunderbolt / USB 4 port), have four speakers to boost sound and five microphones for studio audio recording.
Behind Apple does not neglect multimedia capture, not in vain iPad users are used to taking photos and videos with their device. For the two models the brand has chosen one dual rear camera with LiDAR scanner: 12 megapixel wide angle and f / 1.8 aperture: 10 megapixel ultra wide angle, f / 2.4 aperture and 125º width.
Ahead, the iPad Pro of 2021 incorporates a 12 megapixel ultra wide angle camera, f / 2.4 aperture and 122º width. The front cast is completed by the 3D facial recognition system: Face ID.
2021 iPad Pro price and availability
The new iPads are already official, we have a price and also a release date: will be available next April 30. At the following prices:
- 11-inch iPad Pro 2021 128GB: WiFi 879 euros // 5G 1,049 euros.
- 11-inch iPad Pro 2021 256GB: WiFi 989 euros // 5G 1,159 euros.
- 11-inch iPad Pro 2021 512GB: WiFi 1,209 euros // 5G 1,379 euros.
- 11-inch iPad Pro 2021 1TB: WiFi 1,649 euros // 5G 1,819 euros.
- 11-inch iPad Pro 2021 2TB: WiFi 2,089 euros // 5G 2,259 euros.
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 128GB: WiFi 1.199 euros // 5G 1.369 euros.
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 256GB: WiFi 1,309 euros // 5G 1,479 euros.
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 512GB: WiFi 1,529 euros // 5G 1,699 euros.
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 1TB: WiFi 1,969 euros // 5G 2,139 euros.
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 2TB: WiFi 2,409 euros // 5G 2,579 euros.