iPad Pro 2021, the new ‘beast’ of tablets incorporates the same processor as the MacBook Pro

Apple was expected to renew its line of tablets in the ‘Sprint Event’, and in the end it was like this: we already have among us the new iPad Pro. Apple M1 processor, 5G option, up to 2 TB storage, miniLED screen and with a design that follows the line of the family.

It is talking about tablets so that iPads are at least among the options to choose from before buying one of these devices. It is not surprising since Apple has done an excellent job with ‘big screen’ mobile devices. With different annual evolutions, we already have among us the most powerful of 2021: the iPad Pro. Features are not lacking.

Data sheet of the iPad Pro 2021

11-inch iPad Pro 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 Screen 11 inch

Liquid Retina 2.388 x 1.668 píxeles

ProMotion (refresh rate up to 120 Hz)

600 nights of shine

True Tone

DCI-P3 100% compatibility 12.9 inch

Liquid Retina XDR 2.732 x 2.048 píxeles (miniLED)

ProMotion (refresh rate up to 120 Hz)

600 nights of shine

1,000 nits maximum full screen brightness and 1,600 nits peak brightness (HDR)

True Tone

DCI-P3 100% compatibility Processor Apple M1 Apple M1 RAM memory versions 8 GB with 128, 256 and 512 GB models

16GB with 1TB and 2TB models 8 GB with 128, 256 and 512 GB models

16GB with 1TB and 2TB models Storage versions 128 GB

256 GB

512 GB

1 TB

2 TB 128 GB

256 GB

512 GB

1 TB

2 TB Rear cameras 10 megapixel ultra wide angle

12 megapixel wide angle

LiDAR scanner

4K video

TrueDepth 10 megapixel ultra wide angle

12 megapixel wide angle

LiDAR scanner

4K video

TrueDepth Front camera 12 megapixel ultra wide angle

TrueDepth

Face ID 12 megapixel ultra wide angle

TrueDepth

Face ID Software iPadOS 14 iPadOS 14 Connectivity and sound 5G + WiFi model

WiFi model 5G + WiFi model

WiFi model Others Compatible con Magic Keyboard

Compatible con Apple Pencil

Four speakers

Five microphones

Apple Pay Compatible con Magic Keyboard

Compatible con Apple Pencil

Four speakers

Five microphones

Apple Pay Price From 879 euros From 1,199 euros

An evolution where the screen and the Apple M1 stand out

The rumors spoke of an improvement in the screen for the new generation of iPad. And so it has been: the brand has introduced the new Liquid Retina XDR panel; with up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness, retina resolution, ultra-low reflections, and support for the Apple Pencil. Apple ensures that the level of detail, color fidelity and contrast are up to what professional photography needs. Mind you, the miniLED screen is only included in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021.

Apple introduces miniLED technology to its range of devices starting with the larger (and more expensive) iPad Pro 2021. Thanks to this panel each pixel is illuminated separately (up to 10,000 meniLEDs); what allows brush up against the contrast and pure blacks of OLED displays without some of its disadvantages (color changes according to the angles, burned …).

The two iPad Pro introduced by Apple maintain the Retina Display while differing in their diagonals and panel technology (the 11-inch iPad Pro maintains the IPS LCD screen); thus affecting the final dimensions of the tablets. 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, Apple maintains the biases of the past generation.

It is true that the evolutionary leap on the screen is notorious, but it also occurs in the power section. This increases your capabilities thanks to the Apple M1, the same SoC that the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro of the end of 2020 incorporate and that promises to revolutionize the processing in the iPad Pro. In addition, Apple has communicated the RAM memory of the iPad Pro of 2021: with those of 128 , 256 and 512 GB includes 8 GB of RAM; with double the 1 and 2 TB, 16 GB.

Perfect for playing multimedia, also for recording content

The battery of the iPad Pro 2021 gives for ten hours of video playback or web browsing (In WiFi models, with 5G that autonomy drops to 9 hours). Both models include Face ID, offer USB C (Thunderbolt / USB 4 port), have four speakers to boost sound and five microphones for studio audio recording.

Behind Apple does not neglect multimedia capture, not in vain iPad users are used to taking photos and videos with their device. For the two models the brand has chosen one dual rear camera with LiDAR scanner: 12 megapixel wide angle and f / 1.8 aperture: 10 megapixel ultra wide angle, f / 2.4 aperture and 125º width.

Ahead, the iPad Pro of 2021 incorporates a 12 megapixel ultra wide angle camera, f / 2.4 aperture and 122º width. The front cast is completed by the 3D facial recognition system: Face ID.

2021 iPad Pro price and availability

The new iPads are already official, we have a price and also a release date: will be available next April 30. At the following prices: