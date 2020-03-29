iorestoacasa: from Panini to BAO, the free comics to read in quarantine

Share it:

Whether it's dawn or dusk, echoes of storms or placid breezes beyond the window, reading has always been the ideal way to travel towards infinite destinations. Travel to fantastic lands, dreamy panoramas, possible distant and future eras or, again, to discover new emotions: the combination of ink and printed paper he has always been ready to be a storyteller for every adventurer looking for a world to explore. A precious metamorphosis, which reveals even more its magic in these strange days of forced isolation.

The possibility of opening imaginary windows on infinite near and far worlds has been recognized as essential by many publishing houses, which have chosen to exploit the potential of digital reading to make more or less vast selections of its catalog available to the public completely Free. If it is true, therefore, that the need to contain the spread of coronavirus/COVID-19 requires us to temporarily close the front door, nothing prevents instead of choosing the most comfortable corner of your home, opening a comic strip and traveling far away. We have already told you 5 comics to read freely, but now let's move on to the free books available to deal lightly with the decree "I'm staying at home".

From Contronatura to Diabolik

Among the actors engaged in the front line, we find Panini Comics, who has chosen to offer the first issues of many of their original sagas free of charge. The initiative, which will remain active until Friday 3 April, involves a decidedly interesting selection of comic book productions in digital version, redeemable on Amazon, Apple Store, Google Play, Kobo and others. Among these, we point out the first volume of Against nature: signed by the talented Mirka Andolfo, the latter stages a world populated by anthropomorphic animals, governed by a regime that limits the relational freedoms of its citizens. The protagonist of the story is the piglet Leslie, in whose recurring dreams a mysterious wolf appears. Its vicissitudes will kick off a narrative that blends sensuality, fantasy and intrigue. Noir atmospheres echo in instead Suitcase man, by Marco Nucci and Lorenzo Zaghi. Inside, the reader immerses himself in the New York of the Thirties to follow in the footsteps of Ira Zimmer. The profession of man provides for the delivery of mysterious briefcases to unknown people: the content is unknown to him, at least until, one day, one of these opens up in front of him by mistake, upsetting their existence. Those mentioned are just a few examples: for further details on the initiative, you can consult the complete list of the Panini Comics works involved.

Also Feltrinelli Comics offers some works of its catalog in a manner

completely free for a limited period of time. Specifically, until Sunday 30 March it will be possible to redeem the digital versions of Zlatan – A journey where the myth begins and of … and where were we?. The first, curated by Paolo Castaldi, is a travel-reportage on the traces of the youth of the well-known footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic, while the second, signed by Silvia Ziche, offers an ironic fresco on the role of the female figure in history, through a dialogue between the protagonist Lucrezia and a colorful rundown of her ancestors. Between March 31 and April 6, it will be the turn of Panda likes … this new book here, volume celebrating the tenth anniversary of the famous urside designed by Giacomo "Keison" Bevilacqua, and of The shy Antichrist, an amused and irreverent reflection on faith and reason, created by Daniele Fabbri and Stefano Antonucci.

It also joins the cause Astorina, with the free publication in PDF format of six books of the iconic Diabolik. Available on the official website of the publisher, the latter can be freely downloaded until 10 April. Specifically, let's talk about the books: The man who couldn't laugh; Magic night; Sibilla's return; Diabolik, who are you?; Memory of Altea; Target: Diabolik. We also report the initiative signed Shockdom, publisher of SIO, which to deal with the quarantine has made available an interesting free selection of works. The latter are accessible digitally via YEP! Comics, App for Android devices. The list of comics included can be consulted directly within the application: the initiative will remain operational until Friday 3 April.

A comic book one day

Some publishing houses have instead chosen the path of daily publication of free content. To marry this approach we find for example Sergio Bonelli Editore. Every morning, on time at 10:00, the parent company of Dylan Dog makes available a comic book in digital version, to be downloaded and read comfortably in PDF format. The initiative "A Bonelli a day"part of the larger baptized program #aCasaConBonelli, will continue until Sunday 5 April, with each work destined to remain freely accessible for 24 hours. The release calendar is predetermined and includes both traditional characters, such as Dampyr, and more recent Bonellian fiction, including Morgan Lost or Dragonero: it is possible to consult the complete list on the dedicated page on the Sergio Bonelli Editore website.

The team instead chose a "surprise" approach Coconino Press, who launched the initiative #unaQUARANTENAdifumetti. The proposals conceived by the publishing house also include the provision of entire volumes for free reading for one day from publication. In this case there is no list of which works will be at the center of the project: to find out the titles available from day to day it is therefore necessary to consult the Facebook page of Coconino Press. Among the comic books made available over the past few weeks, we can cite such productions LMVDM – My life poorly designed, of Gipi, Coltrane, by Paolo Parisi, or Where are you not, by Lorenzo Ghetti.

John Doe: the first season of Bartoli and Recchioni's opera

Finally, we close this special review by signaling an initiative that bears the signature of BAO Publishing. In collaboration with Roberto Recchioni and Aurea Editoriale, the publishing house has chosen to offer its contribution by making the whole available to the public John Doe's first season. Composed of six volumes, the work offers a reading volume of over two thousand pages and will remain accessible free of charge until March 31. Obviously, the initiative involves the digital edition of the comic, available for Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, Google Play and Kobo.

Arrived on Italian newsstands in 2003, the saga is the result of the creative flair of the late Lorenzo Bartoli and the same Roberto Recchioni. A fascinating and surreal adventure on the road through the United States of America, following the fugitive John Doe. The latter is none other than the former director of the Trapassati Inc, company founded by the four Knights of the Apocalypse in person (War, Death, Pestilence and Famine) and who manages, in fact, the passing of mortals.

The discovery in the company records of to say the least peculiar "false accounting" related to the advent of Judgment Day will push John Doe to steal his scythe from Death and then flee to the streets of the USA. A piece of great importance in the panorama of Italian comics, absolutely not to be missed now that it is at the center of this welcome initiative signed by BAO Publishing.