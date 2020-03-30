Sports

IOC outlines Tokyo 2020 dates: July 23 to August 8, 2021

March 30, 2020
He International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Organizing Committee of Tokyo 2020 finalize the dates of the Olympic Games that have been postponed to next year due to the crisis of the coronavirus.

In the absence of any small detail, everything points to the beginning of the July 23th and they will finish the August 8, as SER has learned from sources familiar with the negotiations.

The spar from Manu Carreño He already announced that these were the dates that in recent days were considered as the most likely for the Olympic event. According to reports Pedro FullanaIn this way, the scheme of this year in which the Games were to begin on Friday to be closed on Sunday is maintained.

The IOC has maintained contacts in recent days with different agents of the Olympic movement and the vast majority of them have expressed their commitment to the Tokyo Games being held in summer. Only a small minority supported the thesis put forward by its president, Thomas Bach, to make them take place at the spring in 2011.

