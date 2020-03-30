IOC confirms Tokyo 2020 dates: to start on July 23, 2021

The organizers of Tokyo 2020 confirmed on Monday that the next Olympic Games will begin on July 23, 2021, almost a year after the originally planned date. This was announced at a press conference by the president of the organizing committee, Yoshiro Mori, shortly after talking by phone with the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach.

This confirms the news advanced by the SER on the dates of the Olympic Games postponed due to the coronavirus crisis, dates that are the result of IOC talks in the last days with the different agents involved in the Olympic event.

The new date was proposed by the organizers taking into account that they wanted to grant "enough time for the preparations" of the athletes and the other parties involved, as well as that it was considered preferable that the Games take place during a holiday period, according to Mori,

"Due to the coronavirus situation, we also believed that it was better for the Games to be in summer"added the president of the organizing committee on the need to allow time for the situation to normalize.

The next Olympic Games were to start on July 24 of this year, but on March 24 it was announced that they were postponed due to COVID-19, which had forced the cancellation of a large part of the events. qualifiers, to suspend the training of athletes and to restrict international movements.

They start on Friday

According to what Mori announced, the Olympic tests will now begin on July 23, 2021 and they will finish the August 8 next. The Paralympic Games, meanwhile, will begin on August 24 and close on September 5.

They are the same dates that were planned for 2020, with the advance of one day so that the inauguration coincides with a Friday.

Until now, those responsible for the Olympic Games had said that they would begin before the end of the summer 2021, but there were doubts as to whether they could anticipate spring.