“Io come Sarah Jessica Parker e Audrey Hepburn”

The extraordinary debut of Emily in Paris it is unexpected news: despite the trailer for Emily in Paris had not been very successful, the series, a few days after its release, has earned the first position on Netflix, obtaining unexpected popularity. The reason for the success of the series has a face and a name: Lily Collins.

The American actress, who turned 31 on March 18, is now one of the best-known faces of the moment, and her fame has reached an international level that has earned her more than a cover in this period. Among the many contributions, in the past few days Collins has granted herself for a set and a long interview with the well-known magazine Vogue, in which he talked about his life and experience with Emily in Paris. Speaking of the series, and the difficult period in which it came out due to global COVID-19 pandemic, the actress said:

“It is not easy to go out with this type of production in the period in which we find ourselves. We haven’t even had the chance, as is the norm, to go around the world to promote the series. That said, this 2020 has been so dark that it’s nice to be able to make people laugh and have fun, to give them a way out.“

When it comes to Emily’s character in the series, Collins has brought up some very important comparisons, such as Carrie in Sex and the City performed by Sarah Jessica Parker e Audrey Hepburn:

“I think Emily admires pop icons like Carrie Bradshaw and Audrey Hepburn a lot, and in a way she looks like both of them, with a hint of Blair Waldorf. (played by Leighton Meester for the series Gossip Girl, ndr) but that, in the end, Emily is not a new version of these characters, she is simply herself.“

Collins’ success did not stop, and the actress recently also posed for the cover of Sunday Times The Style Magazine, celebrating the milestone with a post on his account Instagram (which you can find at the bottom of the news), whose caption reads:

“I spent Sunday with @theststyle. I talked about finding love, learning to slow down, and of course @emilyinparis. Photo by @brianbowensmith …“

The golden age for the actress seems to never end, because Lily Collins will take part in the film by David Fincher Mank.