Involved in controversy, FC Barcelona plays the league against Atlético de Madrid at the Camp Nou: time, TV and formations

After leaving four points in the last three games and transferring the leadership of La Liga to Real Madrid, the FC Barcelona needs to beat him at the Camp Nou to Atlético de Madrid if you want to maintain the aspirations of revalidating the title.

Although Quique Setién denied on Monday that there was a poor attunement between the coaching staff and the squad, the truth is that Rumors about a breakup between them could strike full swing in the mood.

After the draw against Celta (2-2), Luis Suárez blamed the coach for the poor results away from home, and minutes before, in a break from the clash in Vigo, an angry Messi did not want to attend to the indications that the second of Setién, Eder Sarabía, tried to do it over and over again from the sidelines.

This will be a character test for the painting azulgrana in which not only face the Mattress, but also themselves. The team does not win or convince with his game, especially in the second parts. It does not seem, therefore, a good time to play La Liga against one of the most uncomfortable rivals in the championship.

Atlético de Madrid arrives in a completely different situation. After starting to tie the first game against Bilbao in the restart, lDiego Simeone's do not know how to do anything other than add three. There are four consecutive wins that the rojiblanco accumulates and arrives at the Camp Nou more than motivated.

On that stage conquered a League on the last day of the 2013-14 academic year, with that header for the history of the club of the Uruguayan Diego Godín and with a draw (1-1), as it is also the fact that of his 12 trips there between the League, the King's Cup, the Champions League and the Super Cup of Spain none won: five calls and seven losses.

But the situation experienced by COVID-19, where the hobby that plays a key role in this type of confrontation It will not be present, it could be key in how the result is decanted.

To receive the rojiblanco team, Setién recovers midfielder Sergio Busquets, who could not play against Celta by sanction, and the defender Sergi Roberto, who has missed the last three commitments of his team due to an intercostal fissure. Both could be starters to the detriment of Riqui Puig and Nelson Semedo, respectively.

The striker could also return to eleven Antoine Griezmann, which would relegate Ansu Fati to the bench again, and Clement Lenglet He will relieve Samuel Umtiti, who in Vigo returned to star in a most discreet game. The rest of the team will be the usual one.

At Atlético, Neither Koke Resurrección, the captain, nor Stefan Savic are available per five yellow card cycle. And it is doubtful Mario Hermoso, who already trained on Monday with the group after a muscle injury that separated him from the duel against Alavés.

At eleven Diego Costa and Marcos Llorente will return, protagonist of the most impressive phenomenon of the return to competition of Atlético. The midfielder has relaunched the team from the far right or the front, far from the natural position with which he came to the club last summer from Real Madrid. He has been key in nine of the last 13 goals for his team.

PROBABLE TRAININGS:

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Piqué, Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Rakitic, Arturo Vidal; Messi, Griezmann, Luis Suárez.

Atlético de Madrid: Oblak; Arias, Giménez, Hermoso or Felipe, Lodi; Llorente, Thomas, Herrera, Saúl; Joao Félix and Diego Costa.

HOUR: 14:00 GMT (17:00 ARG-URU / 16:00 CHI / 15:00 COL-PER-MEX)

TV: ESPN 2

STADIUM: Camp Nou

POSITIONS: