Invincible, other The Walking Dead stars join the show's vocal cast

Can a series based on a Robert Kirkman's work completely free itself from the influence of The Walking Dead? You all know the answer and the production of Invincible, the animated series based on a cartoon by the author of the series on the adventures of Rick Grimes and associates.

The presence of the protagonists of the series set in our favorite post-apocalyptic world was evident already at the announcement of the first members of the Invincible cast: in the list of voice actors in fact, names like Steven Yeun and Khary Payton were present, but apparently the two are about to be joined by a lot of travel companions.

In fact, they joined the list of Invincible voice actors Lauren Cohan and Ross Marquand, but an important contribution was also made by the satellite series Fear The Walking Dead, from which Lennie James will arrive. To them are added other old glories of the mother series such as Sonequa Martin-Green, Chad Coleman and Michael Cudlitz.

In short, a cast that seems promise very well, also given the presence of other big names like Sandra Oh, Mark Hamill, Zachary Quinto and Zazie Beets. Are you optimistic about this new show? Let us know in the comments! Let's see, meanwhile, when the first official images of this Invincible should be revealed.