Invincible ends, the SaldaPress celebrates Mark Grayson with special variants and cases

January 31, 2020
All the stories end sooner or later, either by choice of the author, poor performance or simply because they have exhausted their life cycle. Just before ending The Walking Dead, at home Robert Kirkman had finished the Invincible story, Image Comics comic that revolved around the figure of Mark Grayson.

The time has come for the Italian publishing house SaldaPress also publish the latest issue of Invincible with us. The American comic written by Robert Kirkman will end with the number 73, but fans will find themselves celebrating the title thanks to the numerous contents prepared by the publishing house.

On January 30, 2020, SaldaPress announced, through its official Facebook account, that Invincible will enjoy, for the number 73, a volume with cover A and cover B, in addition to another with a variant cover. It is also expected the arrival of two special caskets that will have the task of collecting all the volumes with variant covers published over the past six years, to which the variant of the number 73 will also be attached.

Mark Grayson he therefore ended his career in Italy with a special roundup of volumes. To greet the title of Image Comics do not miss the interview with Robert Kirkman in Lucca 2018.

