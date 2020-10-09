Invincible, a new superhero is born in the trailer for the Amazon series signed by Robert Kirkman

If the voice cast was unveiled a few months ago, Amazon Prime Video has also recently released the first official trailer for Invincible, the new animated series based on the comic of the same name by Robert Kirkman, the author of The Walking Dead. Thus begins to get higher and higher expectations for the streaming release, scheduled for 2021.

In the images of the trailer, also visible in the news, we can know the young protagonist of Invincible, Mark Grayson, and see him gradually become aware of his own superpowers.

The synopsis accompanying the video reads: “Invincible is an animated superhero series for adults that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson, who is just like every other boy his age – apart from the fact that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man. But as Mark develops his powers, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be the case heroic as it seems. By Robert Kirkman, the creator of The Walking Dead. Coming to Prime Video in 2021. “

Mark Grayson is voiced by Stven yeun, while Omni-Man’s voice is that of J.K. Simmons. The voice cast of Invincible also includes Sandra Oh, Zachary Quinto, Zazie Beets, among others. Mark Hamill, Gillian Jacobs, Kevin Michael Richardson and Seth Rogen, as well as some stars coming directly from The Walking Dead such as Lauren Cohan e Ross Marquand.