Inuyashiki's live action film, manga from the creator of Gantz, is shown in a trailer

As you will probably remember, after the great success of Gantz, the mangaka Hiroya Oku he had launched with Inuyashiki, an intriguing paper series that has been very successful in Japan, with numerous readers who have shown enormous interest in the events narrated in the work.

The success of production was of such magnitude that Oku later revealed that a live action film dedicated to production is on its way to Japan. Well, a first teaser trailer dedicated to the film has recently been published, a video through which it is possible to see the two protagonists of the production, namely Ichiro Inuyashiki and Hiro Shishigami. The trailer also showed some key points of the work, such as the explosion that caused Ichiro and Hiro to lose their original bodies or the lonely condition of Ichiro himself.

According to what was revealed, Shinsuke Sato was placed as director of the film, already famous for directing both the film Gantz and its sequel, Gantz II: Perfect Answer. Among the actors who will work on the production, there are Noritake Kinashi as Ichiro Inuyashiki, Takeru Satoh as Hiro Shishigami and Mari Hamada as Marie Inuyashiki.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you can read our review of Inuyashiki Last Hero, anime series dedicated to the manga. Speaking of new productions coming soon, Star Comics recently announced the arrival of the manga Hitorijime My Hero.