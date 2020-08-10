Inuyasha Yashahime: will Kaede be in the sequel? The new key visual drives fans crazy

Share it:

One thing that left the fans of Inuyasha was the announcement a few months ago, by the mangaka Rumiko Takahashi, concerning a new project on the Feudal Era, which would continue what was already told in the original series, with the title Yashahime: Princess Half Demon.

The continuous updates of Studio Sunrise, which took care of the realization of the sequel, showed us not only the designs of the three protagonists, but also a spectacular announcement trailer of Yashashime. The adventures of Moroha, Towa and Setsuna will debut on October 3rd 2020 in Japan, relatively early given the slowdowns due to the pandemic.

But what left fans of the series completely confused was seeing in the animated sequences the character of Kaede, a wise old woman who helped Kagome and Inuyasha in various situations, thanks to her medical and cultural knowledge. Even in the key visual shared by VIZMedia, which we have reported at the bottom, you can see that among the main characters we find Kykyō's younger sister.

Despite the sequel we still don't know much, especially about it the absence of Sesshoumaru and Inuyasha, the presence of Kaede generated an incredible reaction from fans, who have elaborated theories about time travel made by the three protagonists.

Recall that Sesshoumaru got an incredible statue, and that waiting for the sequel in Japan he opened a special Inuyasha café.