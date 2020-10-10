Inuyasha Yashahime: The second episode revealed how Towa and Setsuna separated

The events of the second episode of the sequel series Inuyasha , Yashahime: Princess Half Demon, somehow explained how Towa and Setsuna’s story alternates between past and present, also exploring their childhood, when they were still in feudal-era Japan, alone and without parents.

If in the first episode the authors played a lot with the nostalgic factor, showing us Inuyasha’s team again in action, it was the second one who introduced us directly to the new story designed for the sequel to thework created by Rumiko Takahashi in 1996. The episode opens with a scene in which we see Towa and Setsuna inside the woods they live in, without any trace of their father, and any detail concerning the true identity of the mother.

Suddenly a fire breaks out which forces the two girls to flee for safety. The flames even end up dividing them, and in the next sequence we see the little girl’s eyes shine Towa, who generates a portal in front of him. Entering the portal, Sesshoumaru’s eldest daughter finds herself in the modern era, where she is adopted by Kagome’s brother.

After an unspecified time jump, Towa attends a girls’ school in the present, while Setsuna, remained in the feudal era, meets Moroha, who alongside Miroku and Sango’s family appears to be acting as a demon hunter. Recall that the number of episodes of the series has been revealed, and we leave you to why Yashahime would not be a good starting point for new fans.