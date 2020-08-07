Entertainment

Inuyasha Yashahime: the new generation goes into battle with the new trailer

August 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
The is about to begin new era of Inuyasha. Rumiko Takahashi's anime and manga ended several years ago but still has a very strong fan base. Precisely for this reason, the production of a completely original sequel entitled Hanyo no Yashahime, "the half demon princess" has started in recent months.

The story centers on the next generation of heroes, children of Inuyasha and Sesshomaru. Among the protagonists there will be Moroha, daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome, who will have to experience new adventures and face new challenges. So far we have seen it in action in some videos, while col new trailer for Hanyo no Yashahime shows up along with many other characters that will populate the episodes of this anime.

In the tweet below subtitled in English we can see some actions and fights of Hanyo no Yashahime, anime that will debut in October 2020. Setsuna, Moroha, Towa and others appear in the minute and a half of video that also anticipates some of the protagonists' battles and fighting techniques. Are you happy with this return of Inuyasha and companions together with the new guys? Japan seems to be looking forward as a new Inuyasha-themed cafe has been opened for the occasion just waiting for the anime.

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

