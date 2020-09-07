Inuyasha Yashahime: the ending theme will be sung by the promising Uru

Share it:

Very little is missing for Inuyasha’s return with the sequel series Yashahime: Princess Half Demon where we will see the daughters of the half-demon and his half-brother Sesshoumaru in action. In recent months, between sketches and official designs, fans of the series have shown themselves increasingly enthusiastic about a return to the world created by Rumiko Takahashi.

There is a lot of information that has leaked on the net, even in the form of spoilers that have anticipated important developments in the plot, but so far nothing had been known about who would actually take care of the soundtrack, and the opening and closing themes. To announce his direct involvement was, to a great surprise, the Japanese singer-songwriter Uru.

The artist, with an announcement on his official website, has confirmed that he will take care of the ending theme of Yashahime: Princess Half Demon. The single, composed especially for the anime, is titled “Break“, and will be available for purchase starting October 28, as specified by the singer herself.

The series will debut on October 3, so we will have the opportunity to listen to the track before the date indicated by Uru, and below is a more detailed synopsis of Yashahime: “Inuyasha and Sesshoumaru’s daughters go on a journey that transcends time! In Feudal Japan, the half-demon twins Towa and Setsuna were hoping for a forest fire. While desperately searching for her younger sister, Towa finds herself in a mysterious tunnel that takes her to Japan today, where she is found and raised by Kagome Higurashi’s brother, Sota, and his family. Ten years later, the tunnel that connects the two eras reopens, allowing Towa to find Setsuna, who has become a demon hunter in Kohaku’s service. Towa is shocked though, as Setsuna seems to have lost all memory of her. Together with Moroha, daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome, the three young girls travel between the two eras in an adventure to recover the lost past. “

