Entertainment

Inuyasha Yashahime: the ending theme will be sung by the promising Uru

September 6, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Very little is missing for Inuyasha’s return with the sequel series Yashahime: Princess Half Demon where we will see the daughters of the half-demon and his half-brother Sesshoumaru in action. In recent months, between sketches and official designs, fans of the series have shown themselves increasingly enthusiastic about a return to the world created by Rumiko Takahashi.

There is a lot of information that has leaked on the net, even in the form of spoilers that have anticipated important developments in the plot, but so far nothing had been known about who would actually take care of the soundtrack, and the opening and closing themes. To announce his direct involvement was, to a great surprise, the Japanese singer-songwriter Uru.

The artist, with an announcement on his official website, has confirmed that he will take care of the ending theme of Yashahime: Princess Half Demon. The single, composed especially for the anime, is titled “Break“, and will be available for purchase starting October 28, as specified by the singer herself.

The series will debut on October 3, so we will have the opportunity to listen to the track before the date indicated by Uru, and below is a more detailed synopsis of Yashahime: “Inuyasha and Sesshoumaru’s daughters go on a journey that transcends time! In Feudal Japan, the half-demon twins Towa and Setsuna were hoping for a forest fire. While desperately searching for her younger sister, Towa finds herself in a mysterious tunnel that takes her to Japan today, where she is found and raised by Kagome Higurashi’s brother, Sota, and his family. Ten years later, the tunnel that connects the two eras reopens, allowing Towa to find Setsuna, who has become a demon hunter in Kohaku’s service. Towa is shocked though, as Setsuna seems to have lost all memory of her. Together with Moroha, daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome, the three young girls travel between the two eras in an adventure to recover the lost past. “

Recall that the new generation has shown itself in the first official trailer, and we leave you to a fantastic cosplay of Inuyasha.

READ:  Pokémon Exploration: Gou will finally have a new teammate

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.