Entertainment

Inuyasha Yashahime: the designs of Sesshoumaru's daughters have been officially unveiled

August 2, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The announcement of the new project concerning the anime of Inuyasha , or the sequel series Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, has shocked long-time fans of Rumiko Takahashi's work, and to make the wait less oppressive the production studio is revealing small details every week, revealing the protagonists' design .

In Yashashime we will follow the adventures of the daughter of Kagome and Inuyasha, the now fourteen year old Moroha, alongside his cousins, daughters of Sesshoumaru, the twins Towa and Setsuna. It will be interesting to see how demon hunters make their way into the world created by Takahashi in 1996 and find out the details behind the alleged abandonment by the parents, although important spoilers on the sequel's plot have already been leaked.

In recent weeks we have been shown the definitive design of Moroha and his sword, Kurimakaru, and this time on the official website of the series the designs of Towa and Setsuna have been published, as you can see in the post shared by @ AIR_News01, reported at the bottom of the news. The interesting element, in addition to the colors chosen for the characters, are certainly the weapons, Towa will use a katana while Setsuna will use a falcon.

READ:  Pokémon: Explorations, a leak appears to confirm Ash's sixth and final monster

We also remember that in Japan a nice initiative was born pending the debut of the series, scheduled for this October, a café dedicated to Inuyasha with exclusive products has been opened, and we leave you to our special on the 5 most beautiful moments of Inuyasha.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.