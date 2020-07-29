Inuyasha Yashahime: Sesshomaru and Rin protagonists of a nice survey

Share it:

The new sequel series of Inuyasha , Yashahime: Princess Half Demon, has been making many fans discuss lately, thanks to the different details revealed officially, but above all to the fact that the protagonists of the series will be the daughters of Inuyasha and Sesshomaru.

We knew that Inuyasha and Kagome had a daughter, Moroha, but longtime fans of the Rumiko Takahashi series speculated right away who the mother of Sesshoumaru's children was, and the answer was easily found in the character of Rin.

Having specified that the two twin daughters of Sesshoumaru, Towa and Setsuna they are half demons, it was almost automatic to connect the mother of the two to Rin, the young human girl who traveled alongside Sesshoumaru in the original series. To confirm it was a post shared by the official account of the sequel, which we reported at the bottom of the news.

In fact, following a poll asking fans to remember the best moments between Sesshoumaru and Rin, and indicate their respective episode, it is plausible to think that this is a stunt to announce the truth about the link between the two characters, and maybe some details inherent to their family.

Recall that the final design of Moroha was recently shown, and that the anime Yashashime: Princess Half Demon will debut in late 2020.