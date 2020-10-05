Inuyasha Yashahime: Rumiko Takahashi also has her say on the anime sequel

Inuyasha was an important part of the childhood and adolescence of many spectators, from Japanese to Western ones. On our networks, the anime inspired by Rumiko Takahashi’s manga of the same name was broadcast several times in the 2000s and still today can boast a large following. These days it has though debuttato Inuyasha Yashahime.

The Inuyasha sequel anime debuted on Crunchyroll on October 3 afternoon, showing the new protagonists but also characters we already knew from the previous work. Although it is not yet known what Inuyasha Yashahime wants to be presented, the fans have been enthusiastic about the product. In fact, it seems that the public appreciated the first episode, in particular for the return of Inuyasha and Kagome. But as the author Rumiko Takahashi took it?

From her official Twitter account, the mangaka commented on Inuyasha Yashahime’s premiere. “It’s an interesting job, as I expected. The first episode is also the story of Inuyasha and Kagome, the parents who are a starting point for Yashahime. I recommend the anime knowing that you will enjoy it. Take a look at it! “

It therefore seems Rumiko Takahashi has confirmed the goodness of the sequel. You have already viewed the first episode of Inuyasha Yashahime on Crunchyroll? The anime will be available for free on the platform for non-premium users starting next Saturday.