Inuyasha Yashahime: released a new trailer for the debut of the anime

Since the first announcement of the new project dedicated to the world of Inuyasha , the sequel anime series that will follow the story of the daughters of the half demon and his half-brother Sesshoumaru, Yashahime: Princess Half Demon, we were inundated with images and videos to promote the project, and a new clip was released a few days after the debut.

In fact, it is very close to the publication of the first episode on Crunchyroll, where the anime will officially become part of the anime programming for the fall season. Although it is not known still nothing specific about the arrival in Italy of the sequel, it will be possible to take part in the adventures of Moroha, Towa and Setsuna starting from 3 October on the site mentioned above.

To celebrate the return to the fantastic world created by Rumiko Takahashi in 1996, VizMedia has released the very short promotional video, which you can find at the bottom of the page. Quickly introducing the protagonists, it is emphasized once again that the demon hunters will be involved in a journey through time, which will allow them to change the future.

From the images shown above, and some details that emerged in the official designs, there seem to be many unsolved mysteries behind the plot of the sequel, like the conditions of Kagome, her disappearance along with that of Inuyasha and Sesshoumaru, and also the return of some characters.

Recall that the storyboard of the first episode has leaked online, and we leave you to some news regarding the characters of the anime.